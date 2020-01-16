Could the closing of the Steele Bayou gates be an early sign of another flood?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the gates at Steele Bayou closing this week to prevent it from backing up and flooding the Delta, concerns are rising that this could be an early sign of another flood.
The backwater predicted to crest at 91 feet in coming weeks, which is about 7 feet lower than last years historic crest, but our recent heavy rain patterns have officials on high alert.
Eagle Lake Fire Chief Earl Wallace said, .“That will effect mostly farmland and hunting areas Unfortunately, poor farmers may be in for it again this year. Who knows? It’s up to Mother Nature.”
Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said, “Right now what were doing is pre-staging equipment. We got a high water rescue vehicle that we purchased. We should get it next week. We’ve gotten 32-thousand sandbags from the corp or engineers and we’re just making sure that all of our flood plans that our elected folks and that our first responders are all on the same page.”
Impacts on homes will be limited, though.
Most residences have been bought out or mitigated in recent floods that now seem to be occurring on a regular basis.
The Mississippi River expected to crest at 44 feet a week from next Tuesday, with all eyes on it and to the sky to see if more rain could impact water levels.
