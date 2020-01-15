Wrestling legend Rocky Johnson dies at 75

(WLBT) - Wrestling legend Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 this week.
WWE made the announcement Wednesday.
Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was a star in the 70s and 80s and was half of the first pair of African American tag team champions alongside Tony Atlas when the pair won the championship in 1983.
He even helped train his son to become one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time.
Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
His cause of death has not yet been released.
