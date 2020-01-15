Wellness Wednesday: Juice Cleanses

“We don't give our stomachs a break enough,” Williams said. “We pile it on, on top of one, on top of the other so our body never has time to go back and break down the sludge, the waste, the toxins, and it's pretty much just storing it in the colon wherever it can. When you do a juice cleanse, you’re pausing from your body having to work, you’re actually giving your body the nutrients it needs so that it can go back and cleanse and detox and give your body what it needs.”