Wellness Wednesday: Juice Cleanses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’ve been overindulging and haven’t been hitting the target on your new year’s resolution to eat healthier, there are some helpful tips to help you hit reset on your system.
Instead of beating yourself up about it, get back on track with your plan to lead a healthier lifestyle.
T’Keyah Williams, the owner of Mama Nature’s Juice Bar, said it’s important to make a commitment to yourself and be deliberate with your choices by choosing healthier food over a burger or opt for a veggie burger instead.
Williams also suggests trying out a smoothie or juice cleanse.
However, she suggests starting with a one-day cleanse every month or so and then working your way up to a three-day cleanse.
“You want to make sure you’re not just jumping in because you can have adverse side effects,” Williams said. “A lot of people say I won’t be full or I’m going to be hungry but in reality, you’re not because your body is just nutrient deprived.”
Although both can be beneficial, there are differences in what you can get out of a smoothie cleanse or juice cleanse.
“Here, we’re plant-based so we’re using all-natural ingredients.,” Williams said. “We’re using fruit, roots, vegetables, and nuts. With juice, you’re just getting the juice from that, no fiber is in it. So, what that does is it goes right to your bloodstream. You get those nutrients immediately, you’re getting the health immediately, you’re feeling the change in your body immediately, especially depending on the blend that you get.”
If you want an option that’s more satiating, Williams suggests smoothies since you are getting the fiber that is in the produce.
“You’ll stay feeling fuller longer,” Williams said. “You’re getting your protein in and it’s tasty as well.”
Williams said the cleanses are a good way to give your digestive system a break.
“We don't give our stomachs a break enough,” Williams said. “We pile it on, on top of one, on top of the other so our body never has time to go back and break down the sludge, the waste, the toxins, and it's pretty much just storing it in the colon wherever it can. When you do a juice cleanse, you’re pausing from your body having to work, you’re actually giving your body the nutrients it needs so that it can go back and cleanse and detox and give your body what it needs.”
The cleanses can be done while completing an exercise regimen, but Williams suggests sticking to light physical activity like walking or yoga in addition to doing detox baths and sauna sessions.
The smoothie or juice cleanses can be prepared at home, a blender can be used for smoothies and a juicer for the juice cleanse.
Williams passed down an easy juicing recipe for curious beginners:
- Kale
- Apple
- Celery
- Pineapple
- Cucumber
- Ginger
If you’re interested in transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle, Williams suggests taking small steps.
“Open your horizons,” Williams said. “A lot of the time we’re so stuck on what we normally eat but if you actually start integrating other foods or meals, it’ll open your mind to what you normally wouldn’t eat or buy, and it’ll change your taste buds. We don’t really know how fresh fruits or vegetables taste because our taste buds are slathered in processed foods, fats, and chemicals.”
