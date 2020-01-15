Tennessee firefighter may be tallest in the world

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WAFF) - Tennessee may be home to the tallest firefighter in the world.
Tullahoma firefighter Brandon Berridge is a towering 7 feet tall.
He was recently measured by Guinness World Records to determine whether he is indeed the tallest firefighter in the world.
World record or not, Berridge says his height comes in handy on the job.
His colleagues say he’s the go-to man for changing smoke detectors. When there’s no room at the firehouse dinner table, he can always just use the top of the fridge.
