Steady rains cause flash flooding and drainage problems in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County got its share of flash flooding from Tuesday's steady rains.
Near Brandon, some residents couldn’t get in or out of their homes.
The downpours became a problem for residents here in the Pinebrook Subdidvision.
One man was not able to return to work.
Richard Rowe lives on Pineleaf Cove off Hugh Ward Drive and he was trapped around noon.
During constant and steady downpours some residents are often trapped.
Water collects at an intersection entering one of the areas in the Pinebrook Subdivision.
“Behind me and over my shoulder here it’s much more,” said Rowe. “It’s much deeper at the junction of the streets, the lowest part of the street where they come together it’s over the hood. I know it’s over hood of a car."
On Mt. Helm Road, Tony Taylor said he’s had a similar flooding problem for five years during constant rains.
He said the culvert beside his home fills with water from drainage across the street.
“It just restricts us from getting out and going all about,” said Taylor. “I had to put on garbage bags to get my daughter out to go to work this morning, and it’s becoming a bad problem. They say that’s private property with water gushing out like that right to the front door."
With more rain in the forecast, Rankin County residents are bracing for more flooding.
