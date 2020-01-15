Some JPS students will be taken to a different school Wednesday due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students of Isable Elementary will be taken to Blackburn Middle School Wednesday, January 15th, out of ‘an abundance of caution.’
This due to flash flooding at Isable Elementary and Jim Hill High Schools Tuesday morning and evening which resulted in flooding at the entrance of Isable Elementary.
Students will be transported by bus directly to Blackburn Middle.
Isable students who walk will also be transported by bus from Isable during two shifts: 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
At Jim Hill, JPS is are redirecting student and faculty/staff parking to the Metrocenter Shopping Complex (northeast side) for Wednesday.
JPS Bus shuttle transportation will be provided from this alternate parking site beginning at 7:30 a.m. to Jim Hill High School.
Campus Enforcement will provide security for students and staff parked at the alternate site.
JPS will observe overnight weather conditions, but school will resume as planned at Jim Hill.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.