Scott County woman found dead in wrecked car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash that happened on Interstate 20 in Meridian Tuesday proved to be fatal.
A Scott County woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon after a car ran off the road into a creek. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
With all the heavy rain Tuesday, Coroner Clayton Cobler said the wreck was likely due to the car hydroplaning.
The crash is still under investigation. Authorities don’t know if others were in the vehicle.
