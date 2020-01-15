Police respond to active shooter report at McGhee Tyson airbase in Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff’s spokesman says law enforcement is responding to a report of an active shooter at McGhee Tyson airbase. (Source: Gray News, file image)
January 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 12:08 PM

ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is on lockdown after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones calls it a developing situation.

Base spokesman Travers Hurst said Blount County Sheriff’s deputies are sweeping the area after receiving reports of an active shooter.

The Tennessee National Guard said it had no reports of injuries at the airbase in Alcoa, Tennessee, which is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

