National Champions LSU football will visit the White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A White House official confirms that the LSU football team will be visiting the White House on Friday, Jan. 17 the event will begin at 3 PM CST.
The LSU football team beat Clemson in the National Championship game with a final score of 42-25. President Donald Trump was in the Superdome to witness LSU’s big win over Clemson.
LSU ended Clemson’s 29-game win streak. Clemson was defending its 2019 CFP National Championship win.
Burrow was named the game’s offensive MVP and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was named defensive MVP.
