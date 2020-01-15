Man charged in possible domestic-related shooting of woman found dead at Ilano Dr. intersection

34-year-old Kenyada Magee has been charged with murder. (Source: JPD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 15, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 11:50 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested following the deadly shooting of a woman in December 2019.

Jackson police have charged 34-year-old Kenyada Magee with murder for the December 29, 2019, shooting death of 34-year-old Erika Reed.

Reed’s body was found near a vehicle at the intersection of Ilano Drive at Archer Avenue. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting is believed to be domestic related.

Magee is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

