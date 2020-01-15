Man charged in possible domestic-related shooting of woman found dead at Ilano Dr. intersection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested following the deadly shooting of a woman in December 2019.
Jackson police have charged 34-year-old Kenyada Magee with murder for the December 29, 2019, shooting death of 34-year-old Erika Reed.
Reed’s body was found near a vehicle at the intersection of Ilano Drive at Archer Avenue. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
The shooting is believed to be domestic related.
Magee is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
