JPD needs help from public to find shooter in December murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police still needs assistance from the public with identifying the individual responsible for the murder of, Shadrick Simmons.
Simmons was 39 years-old. He was found fatally shot inside his car near the intersection of Eisenhower Street and Wainwright Avenue, in early December of last year.
Investigators say they have exhausted all leads. They’re asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
If the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.
This investigation is ongoing.
