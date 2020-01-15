Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows how special his national champion Tigers are. He knows how difficult it will be to move forward without so many players who were essential to their 15-0 season. He says the goal remains to compete for championships each season. Top-ranked LSU completed a perfect season with a 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson on Monday night. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdowns in the rout. The senior star is among several players who won't be back next season.