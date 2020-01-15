Former state lawmaker, Tupelo teacher arrested following disturbance call

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a former state lawmaker and a Tupelo teacher following a disturbance call at a home in the Mooreville area.
Former state Representative Jamie Franks and teacher Carrie Riley are charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said his deputies showed up at the home around 1 a.m. Tuesday and were met at the end of the driveway by the 15-year-old caller who said people in the home were drinking.
According to the sheriff, Franks, Riley and Lee County Judge James Moore were in the home and appeared to be very drunk.
Johnson said Franks and Moore got into an argument, deputies tried to calm them down and Franks chest bumped one of the deputies. The deputy then arrested Franks.
Also, one deputy suffered a shoulder injury while trying to control Franks.
The sheriff added that Riley followed the deputies to the patrol vehicle after being ordered to remain seated, telling them to let Franks go. That is when she was arrested.
The judge, who has prior arrests for alcohol-related offenses, was not arrested and is not facing charges.
Johnson said investigators are still looking into what happened and more charges could be filed.
