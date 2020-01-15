First Alert Forecast: clouds, warmth Wednesday; few showers through Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will attempt to rebound through the 60s on Friday as we take a break from the rain, but the clouds will likely hold tough through the day. Our next weather maker brings another bout of rain through Saturday morning along a cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll top out in the upper 60s to near 70. Behind that front, we turn much cooler Sunday and into early parts of next week. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s, middle to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.