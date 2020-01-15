First Alert Forecast: clouds, warmth Wednesday; few showers through Friday

WEDNESDAY: The nearly stationary front will wobble north of the area through the day - keeping the bulk of the rain north of central Mississippi through the day. We’ll still have to dodge a few showers and storms with highs in the middle 70s. The front will slip south again overnight, bringing another uptick in rain chances with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THURSDAY: A cold front will progress through the area through Thursday morning, ushering in a quick snippet of cooler air across the region. Highs will likely occur before sunrise; then hover in the upper 50s and lower 60s through much of the afternoon hours along with a chilly northerly breeze. A few lingering showers are possible in the wake of the front.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will attempt to rebound through the 60s on Friday as we take a break from the rain, but the clouds will likely hold tough through the day. Our next weather maker brings another bout of rain through Saturday morning along a cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll top out in the upper 60s to near 70. Behind that front, we turn much cooler Sunday and into early parts of next week. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s, middle to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.