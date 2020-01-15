Canton police investigating homicide after man found shot, lying in yard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
The deadly happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Jackson Street.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man who they say was shot and killed, lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Aaron Smith.
CPD says they have a few leads. They are bringing in a few people for questioning.
Right now, no word on a suspect or motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
