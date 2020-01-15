Canton police investigating homicide after man found shot, lying in yard

By China Lee | January 15, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 5:59 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

The deadly happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Jackson Street.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man who they say was shot and killed, lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Aaron Smith.

CPD says they have a few leads. They are bringing in a few people for questioning.

Right now, no word on a suspect or motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

