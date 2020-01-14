Suspect charged with murder of man shot to death at northeast Jackson intersection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested the person they say is responsible for shooting a 29-year-old man to death at a northeast Jackson intersection Sunday night.
Harold Walker, 31, was arrested Tuesday and has since been charged with the murder of Bryant Lamone Robinson.
Officials say the suspect got out of his white sedan and fired shots into Robinson’s car while he was stopped at an intersection on Colonial Circle near Old Canton Road.
A motive remains unknown at this time.
