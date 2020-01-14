Permit denied for Madison Co. landfill

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality permit board denied a controversial landfill application.
The permit was filed by NCL Waste, who planned the landfill off of North County Line Road. MDEQ denied the permit at a meeting Tuesday morning.
The landfill drew much opposition, including from Ridgeland’s Mayor Gene McGee.
McGee said because there are already two landfills in Madison County, he doesn’t think a third is necessary.
WLBT’s David Kenney is at the meeting and will have more details tonight.
