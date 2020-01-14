Oktibbeha County Dam may break, officials warn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency management officials in Oktibbeha County say heavy rains could cause a failure in the dam at Oktibbeha County Lake.
Oktibbeha County EMA Director Karen Campanella says the county engineer inspected the dam.
She says he reported extremely high water levels in the lake and says the dam could go at any time.
The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors has issued a warning and activated the emergency action plan.
The dam is located between Riviera Road and Walter Bell Road just north of Perkins Drive.
Campanella says residents on those roads should evacuate immediately.
She says the evacuation is not mandatory at this time, but residents in the area near the dam should move a safe distance away.
The Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room on Lynn Lane in Starkville is open to assist residents.
Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTVA. All rights reserved.