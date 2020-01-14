Metro area cities being impacted by flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several metro-area cities were affected by flash flooding Tuesday as heavy rains swept through central Mississippi.
The City of Pearl is warning drivers not to drive around barricades. A woman was fortunate enough to escape unharmed after her vehicle got stuck when she attempted to do so.
The City of Brandon is currently under flash flood watch until 2:30 p.m. A traffic light is also out at the intersection of Overby Street and Highway 80.
Officials are asking motorists to stay off the roads, even if they do not appear to be flooded.
The City of Clinton said rain gauges have received over 4.9 inches of rain. Rainfall, coupled with the saturated ground and high creeks, caused flash flooding in several areas of the city.
Officials are advising motorists not to drive around the barricades, as it can cause your vehicle to stall and can cause a wake to damage adjacent property.
Clinton city officials anticipate for the water to recede quickly once the rain resides.
Motorists are instructed to avoid the following areas: Broadway at Hampstead Blvd; Post Road at Tanglewood; Bruenburg Parkway and Cowles Creek; and Northside Drive east over Bogue Chitto Creek at the four lane.
