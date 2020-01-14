Men charged in separate incidents of sexual battery against juvenile female

Men charged in separate incidents of sexual battery against juvenile female
26-year-old Richard Reed Jr. and 38-year-old Teona Rockingham, respectively. (Source: JPD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 14, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:48 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have charged two men with sexual battery related to incidents involving a juvenile female.

Richard Reed Jr., 26, is charged with gratification of lust and sexual battery. The charges are related to an incident involving a juvenile female that happened in the 2900 block of Booker Washington Street in December.

Teona Rockingham, 38, is also charged with sexual battery related to several incidents that happened over a period of time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.