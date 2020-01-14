Men charged in separate incidents of sexual battery against juvenile female

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have charged two men with sexual battery related to incidents involving a juvenile female.
Richard Reed Jr., 26, is charged with gratification of lust and sexual battery. The charges are related to an incident involving a juvenile female that happened in the 2900 block of Booker Washington Street in December.
Teona Rockingham, 38, is also charged with sexual battery related to several incidents that happened over a period of time.
