First Alert Forecast: rainy spells, foggy patches continue Tuesday

TUESDAY: Zones of fog and chances for showers continue to start off your day. Expect warm temperatures, being south of a warm front. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s with chances for showers and storms to continue at times through the day. Storms could be heavy at times and sluggish moving, causing localized flooding issues. Fog will likely come back through Tuesday night as we fall into the 60s again.
WEDNESDAY: The nearly stationary front will wobble north of the area through the day- keeping the bulk of the rain north of central Mississippi through the day. We’ll still have to dodge a few showers and storms with highs in the middle 70s. The front will slip south again overnight, bringing another uptick in rain chances with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will slip south and wash out through Thursday, though lingering moisture will keep clouds in the skies through the latter part of the week. Expect a few showers both Thursday and Friday with highs ranging from the 50s north to near 70 south, we’ll work our way back into the middle to upper 60s Friday ahead of a front that will push through Saturday, ushering a ‘below-average’ air mass by Sunday and early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.