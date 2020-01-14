First Alert Forecast: rainy spells, foggy patches continue Tuesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will slip south and wash out through Thursday, though lingering moisture will keep clouds in the skies through the latter part of the week. Expect a few showers both Thursday and Friday with highs ranging from the 50s north to near 70 south, we’ll work our way back into the middle to upper 60s Friday ahead of a front that will push through Saturday, ushering a ‘below-average’ air mass by Sunday and early next week.