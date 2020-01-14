Claiborne Co. authorities capture man wanted after girlfriend found dead

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department has apprehended a man wanted after his girlfriend was found dead.
The department posted to their Facebook page Tuesday morning that 37-year-old Darion Hill was apprehended. “The goal is to provide a safe haven for the community by any means, and we will continue to do so,” the post read.
Hill has been wanted by authorities since 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks was found shot to death in December 2019 and her body dumped in off Willow Road in Port Gibson.
“If you was driving through with a car, you would have never seen her. It just so happens that those guys came through on those four-wheelers and were able to see her,” Sheriff Frank Davis said when the body was found.
The couple had previously been reported missing by their mothers, and Hicks’ body was found just a few days later with multiple gunshot wounds.
Hicks had just graduated from college earlier this month and her family is looking for justice.
