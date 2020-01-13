Rankin Co. K9 deputy helps track down teen house burglary suspect

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident on Gabe Holcomb Road near the Town of Puckett placed a call to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, January 10, saying they had just witnessed young man break into a neighbor’s house.
The witness tried to detain the suspect, but he was able to run away from the home.
Rankin County deputies, including Corporal Tony Shack and his K9 partner Voodoo, arrived and began to secure the residence and set up a perimeter in the area.
Corporal Shack and Deputy Voodoo immediately began searching for the suspect, tracking him on foot for well over a mile to a residence on Highway 13 North of Puckett.
When Corporal Shack and Voodoo near the residence, they witnessed a male matching the description of the burglary suspect get into a car and leave.
Deputy Chance White, who was working the perimeter of the manhunt, was able to stop the vehicle.
The male passenger of the car was identified as the house burglary suspect and was taken into custody.
During this investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had also committed an auto burglary where a rifle was stolen. The rifle and property taken from the house burglary was recovered.
The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
