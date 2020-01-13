Man critical after shots fired into his vehicle on Del Rosa Drive

Two more men believed to be shot in the same incident arrived at a local hospital shortly after.

By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 13, 2020 at 5:19 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 5:33 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just hours after the first homicide of 2020, another shooting investigation is underway.

Jackson police say the incident happened in the 3900 block of Del Rosa Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday.

A man suffered multiple wounds after several shots were fired into his vehicle. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Two more males with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital shortly after. Police say their injuries are believed to be related to the same shooting incident. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The possible suspects left the scene in an unknown white SUV.

There is no known motive.

