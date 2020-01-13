Local boxer going for glory in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The old saying is that the thousand mile journey begins with the first step. For Chown Sims, his journey took nearly 2,000 miles. But in reality, it has only just begun.
The man known as “Chop Chop” will enter the boxing ring at Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg on February 1 with the ABF USA Super Middleweight championship belt on the line. For Sims, who has posted a 5-0 record with two knockouts in his short professional career, it seems fitting that his first title fight will be held in Mississippi, a state that has welcomed him with open arms and claimed him as one of its own.
Born in Los Angeles, CA and having grown up there with his father, Sims left the hustle and bustle of L.A. after high school and moved to the Jackson, MS area in 2013 to be with his mother. A multiple-sport athlete during his high school, Sims knew that he wanted to pursue a career that would keep him active, but was not sure what that would ultimately be.
The army was a thought and so he began a search of places that he could get in shape to prepare for the rigors of military service. It was then that he stumbled upon the Pearl Boxing Club, a small gym tucked out-of-sight behind City Hall. When gym owner and coach Bombay Higginbottom asked Sims to step in the ring for the first time, Sims immediately heard his calling.
And since then, the gym and the city have been home for Sims. And as his comfort level grows, so do his skills and his wins, but his biggest one is yet to come. When he steps into the ring on Feb 1 and faces Ke’Eric “Hitman” Hinton for the title, not only will Bombay be in his corner, but so will the entire state of Mississippi.
It has given Sims so much, and he only wishes that he can return the favor.
