At least 20 rounds fired into Vicksburg home in possible drive-by
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 13, 2020 at 6:09 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 6:11 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A house on Beresford Street in Vicksburg was the target of what is believed to be a drive-by shooting Sunday.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, police were dispatched to a home near Washington and Bowmar streets for a report of shots fired around 9 p.m.

Once on scene, police observed numerous shell casings in the roadway and people claiming the shots were fired into a home.

It was reported that at least 20 rounds were fired into the home.

No one was injured in the shooting.

