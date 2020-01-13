At least 20 rounds fired into Vicksburg home in possible drive-by

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A house on Beresford Street in Vicksburg was the target of what is believed to be a drive-by shooting Sunday.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, police were dispatched to a home near Washington and Bowmar streets for a report of shots fired around 9 p.m.
Once on scene, police observed numerous shell casings in the roadway and people claiming the shots were fired into a home.
It was reported that at least 20 rounds were fired into the home.
No one was injured in the shooting.
