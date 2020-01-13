Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Army veteran in Mississippi who served in Vietnam and Iraq says a dispute over payments has left him unable to use a pair of expensive prosthetic legs. Sixty-nine-year old Jerry Holliman told the Clarion Ledger the Veterans Affairs department wouldn't pay for the legs. And he says he doesn't think he should have to make a Medicare co-payment. The dispute led to legs being repossessed at one point. They were returned to Holliman later but he says the vendor won't make needed adjustments. The VA and the vendor have declined comment, citing privacy laws.