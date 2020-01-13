Inauguration 2020: A look at the schedule of events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, Tate Reeves will be inaugurated as the 65th Governor of Mississippi.
The events will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from the Mississippi State Capitol. You can watch it all on WLBT.com.
The ceremony will be held indoors because of a threat of rain.
Later in the day, the inaugural parade will be held in Jackson.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. The lineup for the parade is at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. From there, dance teams, marching bands, and cheer squads will parade through Downtown Jackson.
After that, the Mississippi Governor's Mansion hosts an open house from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m.
To top off the day, the Inaugural Ball will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. at Mississippi Trade Mart. There will be a number of performers on hand including country music star Randy Houser. Click here for tickets.
