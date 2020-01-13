First Alert Forecast: periodic rain, storms through this week

EXTENDED FORECAST: The boundary nearby will keep the weather unsettled through mid- to late-week. Periods of showers and a few storms will continue, but don’t expect a constant rain. Highs will remain well-above average, in the middle 70s. Our next ‘sweeping’ front will pass through late Friday into Saturday morning. We don’t anticipate severe weather with this system – though another uptick in rain chances will usher in a cooler air mass, taking us below-average by Sunday into Monday.