First Alert Forecast: periodic rain, storms through this week

MONDAY: A stalled front to the south will slowly lift back northward through the latter part of the day. With it, clouds thicken – eventually, showers and a few storms will return into the forecast. Highs will push their way into the middle to upper 60s. Fog will be possible overnight amid the chance for scattered showers. Lows will hover in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Zones of fog and chances for showers continue to start off your day. Expect warm temperatures, being south of a warm front. Highs will top out in the lower 70s with chances for scattered shower to continue at times through the day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The boundary nearby will keep the weather unsettled through mid- to late-week. Periods of showers and a few storms will continue, but don’t expect a constant rain. Highs will remain well-above average, in the middle 70s. Our next ‘sweeping’ front will pass through late Friday into Saturday morning. We don’t anticipate severe weather with this system – though another uptick in rain chances will usher in a cooler air mass, taking us below-average by Sunday into Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
