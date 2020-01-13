Case into death of Ridgeland 8-year-old still very much under investigation, says police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wheels are still turning in the case of a young mother accused of murder in the April 2019 death of her eight-year-old son.
Dacoda Ray, 33, told family and friends that her son Drake had choked on a piece of popcorn. After dying at the hospital, authorities felt that Drake’s death merited another look.
Ray was identified as a suspect by Ridgeland police in Drake’s death in October. She was then arrested on a charge of sexual battery.
Today she called the WLBT newsroom to ask about some of our reporting, and when asked if she wanted to talk about anything regarding the case, she said no.
We called Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, who said the case didn’t go to Grand Jury in October as officials had predicted because there were still pieces of the case that needed to be sorted out.
He said the case is still very much under investigation.
