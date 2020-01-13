Bryant Robinson, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bryant Lamone Robinson, a 29-year-old black man, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a shooting at a northeast Jackson intersection, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at the intersection of Colonial Circle near Old Canton Road at approximately 10 p.m.
Investigators believe a man got out of a white sedan and fired shots into Robinson’s car while he was stopped at the traffic light, then got back into his vehicle and drove west on Colonial Circle.
Holmes said officers have potentially identified a person of interest in the case and are working to locate that person.
No motive has been identified at this point.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
