Alcorn Braves SWAC championship parade to be held in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - To recognize the success of the 2019 Alcorn State University football program, the City of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Warren Alumni will sponsor a SWAC Championship parade for the team and fans on Sunday, January 19.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on the corner of Washington and Belmont Streets. It will be followed by a presentation at the Washington Street Park.
The Braves defeated Southern 39-24 to win their 17th conference championship in school history, fourth in the last six years and second in a row.
Alcorn posted its best-ever record at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium by going 7-0 and will carry-over a 10-game home winning-streak into next season.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said they’re honored to co-host the parade and encourages everyone to come out and show their support.
“On behalf of the City of Vicksburg, I first want to congratulate the Alcorn football team on its outstanding season," said Mayor Flaggs. “To win the SWAC Championship is a tremendous accomplishment, and to do it four times in six years speaks volumes to the success of Coach McNair and the University.”
Alcorn head coach Fred McNair, the two-time reigning SWAC Coach of the Year winner, will serve as Grand Marshall. The 2019 team, along with the Sounds Of Dyn-O-Mite band and the Alcorn Cheerleaders will also be there.
Registration to perform in the parade is available online with a deadline of Wednesday, January 15. The event will be free of admission.
