Alcorn Braves SWAC championship parade to be held in Vicksburg

Alcorn Braves SWAC championship parade to be held in Vicksburg
The City of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Warren Alumni will sponsor a SWAC Championship parade for the team and fans. (Source: Alcorn State Athletics)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 13, 2020 at 6:26 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 6:26 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - To recognize the success of the 2019 Alcorn State University football program, the City of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Warren Alumni will sponsor a SWAC Championship parade for the team and fans on Sunday, January 19.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on the corner of Washington and Belmont Streets. It will be followed by a presentation at the Washington Street Park.

The Braves defeated Southern 39-24 to win their 17th conference championship in school history, fourth in the last six years and second in a row.

Alcorn posted its best-ever record at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium by going 7-0 and will carry-over a 10-game home winning-streak into next season.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said they’re honored to co-host the parade and encourages everyone to come out and show their support.

“On behalf of the City of Vicksburg, I first want to congratulate the Alcorn football team on its outstanding season," said Mayor Flaggs. “To win the SWAC Championship is a tremendous accomplishment, and to do it four times in six years speaks volumes to the success of Coach McNair and the University.”

Alcorn head coach Fred McNair, the two-time reigning SWAC Coach of the Year winner, will serve as Grand Marshall. The 2019 team, along with the Sounds Of Dyn-O-Mite band and the Alcorn Cheerleaders will also be there.

Registration to perform in the parade is available online with a deadline of Wednesday, January 15. The event will be free of admission.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.