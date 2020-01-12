Silver Alert issued for missing Holmes Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60 year old Charlie Henry Haynes of Durant, Mississippi, in Holmes County.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants on Friday, January 10, 2020, at about 12:00 pm in the vicinity of Park Street in Holmes County.
Charlie Henry Haynes is believed to be in a 2000 silver Lexus four door vehicle traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Charlie Henry Haynes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie Henry Haynes contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511.
