Silver Alert issued for missing Holmes Co. man

Silver Alert issued for missing Holmes Co. man
Charlie Henry Haynes, 60
By China Lee | January 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60 year old Charlie Henry Haynes of Durant, Mississippi, in Holmes County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants on Friday, January 10, 2020, at about 12:00 pm in the vicinity of Park Street in Holmes County.

Charlie Henry Haynes is believed to be in a 2000 silver Lexus four door vehicle traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Charlie Henry Haynes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie Henry Haynes contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.