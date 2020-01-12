Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
Four dead as severe storm sweeps through southern US
BENTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the U.S. South. Three people were killed in Louisiana, including an elderly couple found near their trailer home Saturday by firefighters. In Texas, one person died when a car flipped into a creek. Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Weather forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi.
Mississippi will have Democratic primary for US Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy is aiming for a rematch of a U.S. Senate race that he lost in Mississippi in 2018. He wants reverse the outcome and defeat Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. But to face her in November, he will first have to push past two candidates in the March 10 Democratic primary. One is Tobey B. Bartee, who's a former military intelligence officer. The other is Jensen Bohren, who has been a teacher. Hyde-Smith is unopposed for the Republican nomination. She moves straight to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Payment dispute keeps vet from using prosthetic legs
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Army veteran in Mississippi who served in Vietnam and Iraq says a dispute over payments has left him unable to use a pair of expensive prosthetic legs. Sixty-nine-year old Jerry Holliman told the Clarion Ledger the Veterans Affairs department wouldn't pay for the legs. And he says he doesn't think he should have to make a Medicare co-payment. The dispute led to legs being repossessed at one point. They were returned to Holliman later but he says the vendor won't make needed adjustments. The VA and the vendor have declined comment, citing privacy laws.
Both parties in new Mississippi Senate leadership roles
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new Republican lieutenant governor is putting together a bipartisan leadership team in the state Senate. Delbert Hosemann was inaugurated to the state's second-highest office Thursday and announced Senate committees Friday. He named Republicans as chairmen of the two money committees _ Briggs Hopson of Vicksburg at Appropriations and Josh Harkins of Flowood at Finance. Hosemann also named Republicans to lead the Education Committee and the two judiciary committees. He chose Democrats as chairman of the Public Health Committee and the Corrections Committee. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is still working on assigning House members to committees and chairmanships.
Bryant: Mississippi improved in 8 years of governorship
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to leave office after two terms. The Republican says he believes the state’s economy is stronger. He also says foster children are better protected and students are showing stronger academic performance. Bryant says a recent outburst of prison violence is not something he would have wanted, but he also says the situation will be fixed. Bryant served in the state House and as state auditor and lieutenant governor before becoming governor. Republican Tate Reeves has been lieutenant governor under Bryant and will succeed him as governor. Reeves is being inaugurated Tuesday in Jackson.