Hamer leads JSU past Alcorn State

As a team, the Lady Tigers finished 35-of-65 (53.8 percent) from the field compared to Alcorns 23-of-77 (29.9 percent).The Blue and White out rebounded Alcorn 54 to 41 and added 56 points off of the bench and 50 paints in the paint. The win improved JSU to 5-8 overall and 3-0 in SWAC play. The Lady Braves fell to 5-9 and 1-2 in conference play.