Hamer leads JSU past Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. - Marneisha Hamer guided the Tigers to an 83-67 win over Alcorn State Saturday afternoon, securing a double-double with a team high 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Dayzsha Rogan collected 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field, including a team-high five steals. Sumer Williams had a stellar game, adding 13 points and a game high 15 rebounds in the victory over the Lady Braves.
As a team, the Lady Tigers finished 35-of-65 (53.8 percent) from the field compared to Alcorns 23-of-77 (29.9 percent).The Blue and White out rebounded Alcorn 54 to 41 and added 56 points off of the bench and 50 paints in the paint. The win improved JSU to 5-8 overall and 3-0 in SWAC play. The Lady Braves fell to 5-9 and 1-2 in conference play.
Jackson State travels to Southern on Monday for a 1 p.m. tip-off in Baton Rouge (La.) for SWAC play.
