Cool, Dry Sunday

After a round of severe storms yesterday, we have much improving weather for the remainder of the weekend. The storms are now well east of Mississippi, leaving us dry, although clouds are still in place which will remain the case for much of the morning. Also, cooler air in filter in in the wake of a cold front, dropping us into the middle 30s tonight. For this afternoon, partially cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances increase once again Tuesday into Wednesday, but fortunately widespread severe weather is not expected as of now.