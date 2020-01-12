Cold second half dooms Ole Miss

Ole Miss set a Pavilion record by making 25 of 26 (96.2 percent), the third-best free throw percentage in school history and the best in 12 years. Besides Joe’s career night, the Rebels kept leading scorer Mason Jones in check. He scored 13 points, seven below his average, on 3 of 12 shooting. However, Jones added team highs in assists (9), rebounds (6) and steals (3). While Ole Miss limited the Razorbacks to just 27 percent (8 of 30) shooting in the first half, the visitors shot 58 percent (15 of 26) in the second half to make their comeback.