Two people confirmed dead in Bossier Parish following early morning storms

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A couple is confirmed dead following last Saturday mornings severe storms.
Bossier Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bill Davis confirmed this morning an elderly couple died in the early morning storms near their trailer home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157.
“The trailer that was on their house that they lived in - the foundation, the bricks are there, but the home is not,” Lt. Bill Davis said.
Bienville Parish Fire, Bossier Parish EMS and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies are expected to be in the area throughout the day searching for any other possible storm victims.
Highway 157 is currently down to one lane near Davis Road.
If you don’t need to be in the area, please stay away.
The National Weather Service office in Shreveport is also expected to survey the area for severe damage to homes and businesses.
If you live in the Bossier Parish area and have severe damage to a home or business contact the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and report your damage.
You can call (318) 425-5352 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the week. If no one answers, leave a voicemail.
