Police investigating possible shooting at Hattiesburg nightclub

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was hospitalized after a possible shooting at Ropers Rockin’ Country in Hattiesburg early Saturday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a possible shooting at the nightclub around 1:30 a.m.
Moore said one man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
After further investigation, Moore said police discovered the incident stemmed from an altercation between the victim and a family member.
Moore said no further details are available at this time, and the incident remain under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
