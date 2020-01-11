Mayor says social issues fueling crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Lumumba says he wants the community’s help to address the root of the crime problem in Jackson.
He believes all crime fighting can’t be done by police, and wants to address social issues, to reduce violent confrontations.
Mayor Lumumba said, “This administration has centered on workforce development progress we put people in a better condition and we eliminate one of the contributing factors to crime and that is poverty.”
The Mayor admits there is a shortage of officers on the streets.
The city is now planning to hold a recruit class this year to fill in their ranks.
Where officers can't be, they hope these cameras can help solve crime.
A real time crime center is in the works, which the Mayor believes will also be a crime deterrent.
Mayor Lumumba said, “We want to recognize where we have shortcomings we recognize we don’t have as many people to be on every corner and even if we did you wouldn’t be able to solve the issues of crime unless you do something to effect those conditions so that’s important.”
Mayor Lumumba says a number of recent shootings stem from domestic confrontations that escalate to violence.
He believes open carry laws are working against law enforcement efforts to reduce shootings and get guns off the streets.
Mayor Lumumba said, “The notion this administration is not capable in and of itself to resolve crime that we need the collaboration of everyone who is touched by the issue of crime community is closest to the solution so we call on the community to work with us.”
