Legal moonshine made in Kiln, Mississippi

Crittenden has easily become the biggest distiller in the state. When it comes to making whiskey, time tested ingredients are used, including corn, rye, malted barley, yeast and water. Crittenden is capitalizing on the colorful history of this part of the world, where bootleggers made moonshine in the early 20th century and probably still do. Books have been written documenting Kiln’s reputation as the moonshine capital of the world. Crittenden captures those days in every bottle of his number one selling product, Kiln Shine.