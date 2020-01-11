Investigators asking public for information after man found shot to death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Broken crime scene tape still at the scene a day after Justin Burton’s body was found Thursday.
”We received a phone call from a passerby. One of the Amtrak employees called at approximately 9:26 am that morning,"said Damian Gatlin, McComb Police Chief.
That information lead Gatlin and his officers to a secluded area underneath the Pearl River Bridge.
“We did notice a body body slumped over. Later, we identified the body as 24-year-old Justin Burton," said Gatlin.
He said Burton was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The chair he was in was removed from the area and taken to a crime lab.
The chief said Burton was from New Orleans and moved to McComb recently to live with relatives; “We’re still learning who Mr.Burton is or was and it’s going to eventually continue to help our investigation as we move forward."
How Burton got shot is also being questioned. Chief Gatlin said his team is being careful and thorough as they piece it altogether.
”Everyone at this point in time, no one has been ruled out as a suspect. Our information is limited right now but we do want to be transparent and open with the public," said Gatlin.
His team is now looking to the public, asking them to come forward if they have any information on what happened to Justin Burton.
