Injuries, power outages reported as storms make their way through Mississippi
By Josh Carter | January 11, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 5:40 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are waking up in the dark Saturday as a powerful storm moves its way across the South.

Entergy is reporting almost 30,000 power outages, with 11,800 in Bolivar County alone.

Southern Pine is also reporting 2,100 power outages, with a majority of those affected being in Copiah County.

There have also been reports of storm-related injuries, with two being hurt in Greenville when a tree fell on their home.

A mobile home has also reportedly flipped in Drew. There has been no word on if anyone was injured when this happened.

Click here for the latest Entergy outages and here for the latest Southern Pine outages.

