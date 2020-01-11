Injuries, power outages reported as storms make their way through Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are waking up in the dark Saturday as a powerful storm moves its way across the South.
Entergy is reporting almost 30,000 power outages, with 11,800 in Bolivar County alone.
Southern Pine is also reporting 2,100 power outages, with a majority of those affected being in Copiah County.
There have also been reports of storm-related injuries, with two being hurt in Greenville when a tree fell on their home.
A mobile home has also reportedly flipped in Drew. There has been no word on if anyone was injured when this happened.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.