Friday Night Weather Overnight Weather Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms will arrive between 4 am and 11am Saturday. Winds will be gusty well before and during the storms. Damaging winds and hail are possible. Temperatures will drop from the 70s into the 60s Saturday afternoon as the storms end and skies clear. It will be chilly by Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s and highs in the 60s, but at least with sunshine. Scattered showers are likely next week with occasional thunderstorms and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but possibly turning colder by Thursday or Friday.