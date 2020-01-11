Find latest events and specialty swag at new downtown Jackson Welcome Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson's Welcome Center opens its doors Friday with a ribbon cutting.
The new downtown locale has what you need to know the latest events in the Capital City. It’s a new place to learn about the happenings in Jackson.
It was a packed house on the first floor of the Electric Building for the opening of Visit Jackson’s Welcome Center.
It is the first Welcome Center in the city since 1995.
Here visitors and residents can find a central location to learn about attractions and events in the city.
They can also buy specialty Jackson swag.
“I think this is a good location, and I like the way they’ve stocked it,” said Jackson resident Jan Taylor who was one of the first visitors to the Welcome Center.
“The t-shirts are especially cute. The lady who greets you was really gracious, and I think it’s [going to] be a nice addition to the city."
“All of Mississippi, all of Jackson we have so many wonderful things to do, things that involve history, food, music,” said Carla Wall of Jackson who was with Taylor on the opening day. “They are wonderful, and I feel like sometimes our downtown is under utilized”.
Visit Jackson was formerly the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau has restructured. It is now operating in the black.
The loss of $3.5 million dollars from 2013-2018 and the dwindling numbers and the 2018 cancellation of the Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival prompted a PEER memo and legislative inquiry into Visit Jackson's operations.
According to Visit Jackson officials, last year the agency reached its highest revenue with $3.7 million dollars.
"Today is the result of a lot of hard work, a lot of collective ambition in our city and this is the future, " said Visit Jackson President and CEO Rickey Thigpen. “So we don’t look back. We just move forward. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re starting to make some moves”.
Last year Visit Jackson booked more than 100 conventions and meetings with 264,000 attendees staying at over 30,000 nights in Jackson hotel rooms.
The headquarters is located upstairs in the Electric Building.
