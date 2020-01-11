Clarion Ledger’s first African American sportswriter dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sportswriting trailblazer Roscoe Nance, has died.
Nance was the Clarion Ledger’s first African American sportswriter. The Southwestern Athletic Conference or SWAC Hall of Famer, covered the SWAC for the Jackson newspaper from 1978 to 1985.
He also covered the NBA fifteen seasons for USA Today.
Across the country, Nance was known as the dean of black college sportswriters.
He died of natural causes at his Virginia home.
Roscoe Nance was 71.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.