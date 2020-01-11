ALERT DAY threat has ended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been a busy morning as a severe line of storms moved through the area, producing widespread wind damage and possibly a few tornadoes.
Flash flooding has also been a concern this morning! Although the threat has shifted east as of 10am, we will still need to be careful out on the roadways as downed trees and powerlines/flash flooding remains a concern.
Winds are dying down and showers will eventually cease as we wrap up our Saturday, leaving us with a nice Sunday forecast! More storms are quickly expected to return to the forecast area, however, by the start/middle of next week. Enjoy your weekend!
