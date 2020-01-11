ALERT DAY: severe storms possible Saturday morning

SATURDAY: An intense line of showers and storms will approach central Mississippi through Saturday morning along a cold front. The line of storms may exhibit periodic bursts of strong winds and the possibility of a few embedded tornadoes as it moves across the Mississippi River. Expect the storms to increase from west to east through, especially near or just before sunrise. Timing the system pushing across the river through 4-6 AM; entering Metro Jackson and the I-55 corridor between 7-9 AM and moving east of the area by 10 AM-12 PM. Gradually, skies will clear behind the front, but expect winds to remain elevated with gusts to 25-35 mph still possible through early evening. Winds subside overnight as high pressure builds in - skies clear, allowing for a cold night in the 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine will take us through the majority of the day with highs rebounding amid a more refreshing, January-esque air mass, into the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will begin to slip back in from the south later in the day as the same front that brought the severe weather Saturday, now stalled in the northern Gulf, begins to push back north as a warm front. Lows by early Monday morning will be in the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll turn unsettled through the majority of the early week - the stalled boundary in the northern Gulf will lift back north as a warm front through Monday, bringing back chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs Monday will top out in the 60s. Tuesday, with the front still nearby, yet slowly dissipating, we’ll keep a chance for periodic rain and storms. Highs will claw their way into the lower 70s. Another system will sweep through bringing another bout of rain and storms Wednesday - also ushering in a cooler air mass by Thursday. More rain possible by the upcoming weekend.
