ALERT DAY: severe storms possible Saturday morning

SATURDAY: An intense line of showers and storms will approach central Mississippi through Saturday morning along a cold front. The line of storms may exhibit periodic bursts of strong winds and the possibility of a few embedded tornadoes as it moves across the Mississippi River. Expect the storms to increase from west to east through, especially near or just before sunrise. Timing the system pushing across the river through 4-6 AM; entering Metro Jackson and the I-55 corridor between 7-9 AM and moving east of the area by 10 AM-12 PM. Gradually, skies will clear behind the front, but expect winds to remain elevated with gusts to 25-35 mph still possible through early evening. Winds subside overnight as high pressure builds in - skies clear, allowing for a cold night in the 30s.