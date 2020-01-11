Man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 shooting that injured two children near UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge has sentenced the man involved in a shooting near UMMC that left two children injured November 29, 2018.
21-year-old Alcantara Garner opened fire on a car in front of the University of Mississippi Medical Center on State Street in Jackson. The children were one and three years old at the time. One was hit in the leg, the other in the abdomen. Both survived.
Garner was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Garner received 20 years for each count with 10 years suspended from each sentence. He is scheduled to be released December 8, 2028.
His attorney believed he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder from past violent encounters.
Garner was sentenced this past November by Judge Tomie Green. He will be on probation for three years once he is released.
