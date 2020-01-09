Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe threat likely Saturday morning.
Showers possible tonight with lows in the lower 60s.
Friday will be breezy with a few showers and a thunderstorm possible. High in the lower 70s.
Friday night will turn stormy. A wind advisory is in effect for winds over 30mph with gusts to 40mph. Storms could turn severe especially after midnight.
Saturday will be stormy in the morning with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. The threat should end around noon. Highs will reach the lower 70s.
Sunday will be cooler with temperatures starting out in the 30s and reaching near 60 with sunshine in the afternoon.
